Former governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, has, again, dispelled stories of alleged discord with his successor, Governor Douye Diri.

Dickson, who dismissed having any frosty relationship with Diri, stated this when the latter visited him at his Toru-Orua country home in Sagbama Local Government Area.

He expressed satisfaction with the governor’s commitment towards completing projects inherited from his administration, especially the Sagbama-Ekeremor Road as well as ongoing work on the two other senatorial roads in Bayelsa Central and Bayelsa East.

Dickson cautioned those fabricating rumours of discord between him and his successor, saying it was counter-productive to the political stability of the state.

He said: “Let me say I am pleased with the work you are doing. With the road projects you have continued, our communities are now being connected. Specifically on this very important project (Sagbama-Ekeremor road) that we toiled for and is a major infrastructure agenda on which we were elected.

“Let me also thank you for your thoughtfulness in pioneering this visit, which, for me, is a tradition. I recall how the governor made last Christmas memorable for me and we were very pleased to receive you.

Dickson described the governor as a man of experience having served in other capacities before assuming office. He, however, assured that he was still available for advisory roles.

Governor Diri said the visit was primarily to consolidate the bond between him and his predecessor.

He said nothing can separate them as leaders, stating that he still counts on the experience of his predecessor even as he called on him not to shy away from rendering fatherly advice whenever called upon.

The governor said as a mark of sustaining the legacies of Dickson, his government has continued the construction of projects inherited in a bid to promote continuity in governance.

“This visit, for me, is more like strengthening the bond that I and our leader (Dickson) share. There is nothing that can separate us.

“To buttress that fact, one of the major projects you took over from the Federal Government under the Niger Delta Development Commission, which is the Sagbama-Ekeremor road, has been going on smoothly under my watch and it remains one of my priority projects to be completed by the government you handed over to.

“Our state will continue to get stronger, more united and we will develop faster and further than when we met it,” he said.