Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson and the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the November 16 governorship election, Chief David Lyon have disagreed over the plight of teachers in Bayelsa State.

While Dickson maintained that his administration has given priority attention to teachers as lover of education with a strong desire for its development in Bayelsa, Lyon said he sympathised with teachers over what they have been made to go through under the PDP led government.

Dickson who spoke through the Commissioner of Education, Hon Jonathan Robinson Obuebite at Teachers House during the celebration of Teachers Day with the theme: Young Teachers: The Future of the Profession said the administration emphasis on education as an invaluable tool for development prompted his administration to invest massively in infrastructure and establishment of more schools than any other administration in the state since its creation in 1996.