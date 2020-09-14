Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The immediate past governor of Bayelsa State has expressed shock at the death of former President of the Ijaw National Congress, Prof Kimse Okoko.

Okoko a retired Professor of Political Science died at the age of 80 on Sunday at the University Of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) after years of battle against cancer

A statement by his Media Advisor, Mr Fidelis Soriwei, quoted Chief Dickson as having said that Okoko’s death was more painful coming a few months after the sudden death of his son, Keniebi Okoko, due to a failed surgery.

The former Governor described the death of Okoko as a heavy loss to Bayelsa and indeed the Ijaw nation.

He said that Bayelsa, the Ijaw nation and the Niger Delta would miss the wealth of experience, the resilience and courage of the late university Don.

Dickson recalled that Okoko would be remembered as one of the men who stood up for the Ijaw nation to give direction when the people were in dire need of leadership.

According to him Okoko devoted a chunk of his life to the service of God, the Ijaw nation and indeed the Nigerian nation as a lecturer of many years and as President of the Ijaw National Congress.

He stressed that Okoko was a man of principle who rendered selfless service to the Ijaw nation with uncommon dedication.

Chief Dickson urged the members of the family to be consoled by the exemplary life Okoko he lived during his many years on earth.

The former Governor who prayed for the eternal repose of the soul of the departed former INC leader also prayed to the Almighty God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.