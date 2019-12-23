TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has dismissed the allegation that he is at oil war with Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, and Imo states.

Also, Wike also told his Bayelsa State colleague, Seriake Dickson, that he (Wike) was not causing disharmony in Ijaw land as alleged.

However, he vowed to protect the interest of Rivers, stressing that issues that affect the state would not be compromised.

Governor Wike made the statements, during a media parley at the Government House, Port Harcourt, following some statements credited to the Bayelsa State governor, Dickson.

Wike, while fielding questions from newsmen, said that he had to approach the court on oil issues with neighbouring states, stating that his action to defend Rivers should not be misinterpreted.

The governor berated his Bayelsa State counterpart for his comments on the contentious Soku oil wells, which a Federal High Court recently ruled in favour of Rivers.

According to the Rivers governor, the comments credited to Dickson after the court’s judgement was unfortunate and an act of frustration.

“It is unfortunate. As a governor, there is a level you should not descend to.

“I will protect the interest of Rivers State. It is unfortunate. I read all his comments. I understand the level of frustration and you should not lay your frustration on us”, he said.

Speaking further, Wike accused Dickson of being the one causing disharmony in Ijaw land, noting that the protocols demand that a governor should notify his colleague while planning to visit his state.

“I am not causing any disharmony in Ijaw land. He is the one trying to cause disharmony in Ijaw land.

“He does not know what protocols are all about. When you are occupying a certain position, protocols demand you to obey them.

“Protocols demand that I should be informed about the visit of the outgoing Bayelsa State governor to the Amanyabo of Kalabari Kingdom,” Wike said.

Reacting to the accusation of Wike under developing the Ijaw land, the Rivers governor declared that his colleague’s eight years in office could not march his (Wike) four years and six months in office, in terms of development.

Wike declared: “He stayed eight years in office. I have stayed four years and six months in office. Who is under developing Ijaw land?

“Bayelsa State has eight local government areas. Rivers State has 23 local government areas. Dickson cannot in all ramifications, compare with me in terms of development. He budgeted N70 billion for airport that was not built.

“There is no basis for comparison. We are not on the same level,” Wike stressed.