Bayelsa State Governor, the Honourable Seriake Dickson has offered automatic employment to 336 professionals from various disciplines including some PhD holders.

A breakdown of the 336 beneficiaries indicates that 102 PhD holders drawn from the state and other Ijaw speaking communities across the country were absorbed as lecturers into the state-owned tertiary institutions.

A statement by his Special Adviser on Media Relations, Fidelis Soriwei, on Saturday, quoted the Governor as saying during a presentation ceremony in Yenagoa that other beneficiaries included 60 medical doctors, 54 masters degree holders and 119 first class graduates.

Governor Dickson said his administration was working hard to lay a solid foundation for a flourishing knowledge-based economy of the future for the state. The Governor in another statementr said that the position of governor was not for those who are poised to grab it by violence but for a person who appreciates the place of God in human affairs. He said the state would never again experience governance by cult elements, crude and brutal human beings, whose aim is bloodletting, killings and violence. Governor Dickson restated his call to the people of the state to resist cultists who could use the temptation of political offices to lure the youths in dangerous occultic practices. He said: “Let me remind us of some of the very powerful pronouncements that our men of God and fathers of our faith have led us to declare for the past seven years and still counting.

One of the most important is that only a man after God’s heart, not a man who is not destined by God, who wants to take it by violence, no such person shall ascend the position of governor”.