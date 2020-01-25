Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has offered automatic employment to 104 First Class graduates of the state-owned Niger Delta University, Amasomma.

Dickson gave the directive during the 5th combined convocation ceremony of the NDU from 2015 to 2019 academic sessions.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, said the directive was in conformity with his administration’s policy of absorbing first class students into the civil service.

Highlighting the restoration government’s efforts at making huge investments in the education sector, Governor Dickson stressed that in future such investments would serve as a catalyst to reposition the economy of the state beyond oil and gas.

In his words: “Our vision is to envision a future for our people beyond oil and gas. As you all know this environment more than those outside, oil and gas are wasting assets. Technology is even overtaking its usefulness. “Our future, a sustainable future, for Bayelsa, Ijaw Nation, Niger Delta, and even Nigeria is envision a society and economy beyond oil and gas which in my view should be based on investments in education, expanding the frontiers of education, building more schools and more schools and not get tired of of it” “We should attract the world to Bayelsa, to attend our schools and we need more schools. Let us make ourselves a hub for educational tourism. Governor Dickson also called on public spirited individuals, corporate bodies as well as government officials to give support to the development of education in the state.

In his welcome address, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council, NDU, Mr. Mathew Seiyefa said the convocation ceremony was significant as it is taking place at a historical point in the political trajectory and transformation of the physical, academic and administrative sectors of the university.