Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson has announced a special annual recruitment programme and scholarship, for young talented sports men and women of the state origin.

The governor also directed immediate employment of 100 athletes between July and August, while speaking at the closing ceremony of the third edition of the Governor Dickson Wrestling Classics at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa.

A statement by his Special Adviser on Media Relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, yesterday, quoted the governor as saying that the beneficiaries of the scholarship programme would have the opportunity to study in any higher institution of their choice within or outside the state.

He said, from now on, the government of Bayelsa State shall mandate the Ministry of Sports Development to discover young budding talents across all sports in the state.

“I, hereby, authorise the recruitment of between 50-100 sports men and women every year, and the first 100 will be employed between now and next month,” the governor said.

The governor directed the Commissioner for Sports Development, Mr. Perekiye Buruboyefe, to start the process of bringing back athletes of the state’s origin, who are representing other states at sporting events.