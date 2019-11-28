Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa Governor, Seriake Dickson, has rekindled hope over the outcome of the state governorship election which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared All Progressivea Congress (APC) David Lyon, winner and governor-elect.

Dickson advised the people not to lose hope on the outcome of the election in spite of the irregularities and violence that took place in some areas.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Fidelis Soriwei, quoted him as having stated this during the November monthly praise night in Yenagoa

The governor insisted that what transpired on November 16, 2019 during the election ran short of the global standard for what should be free, fair and credible election.

He reaffirmed his position on the collusion between the security operatives, particularly, Army, and INEC to announce fake results in some local government areas.

The governor, who described the election as charade, stressed that election did not hold in places like Nembe, Ogbia, Southern Ijaw and parts of Yenagoa local government.

He said it was unfortunate INEC went ahead to announce the result in spite of the brigandage and violence that marred the election.

Governor Dickson, who likened the recent happenings in the state to his political experience in 2012, called on the people to keep faith with God as there would be light at the end of the tunnel.