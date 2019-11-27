Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governor Henry Seriake Dickson has rekindled hope over the outcome of the Bayelsa State governorship elections which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared All Progressive Congress (APC) David Lyon winner and Governor- Elect.

That notwithstanding Dickson has advised the people of the state not to lose hope on the outcome of the election in spite of the irregularities and violence that took place in some areas.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, quoted him as having stated this during the November monthly praise night in Yenagoa

The Governor insisted that what transpired on November 16, 2019 during the election ran short of the global standard for what should be free, fair and credible election.

He reaffirmed his position on the collusion between the security operatives, particularly Army, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to announce fake results in some local government areas during the election.

The governor who described the election as charade stressed that election did not hold in places like Nembe, Ogbia, Southern Ijaw and parts of Yenagoa local government.

He said that it was unfortunate that the Independent National Electoral Commission went ahead to announce the result in spite of the brigandage and violence that marred the election in the state.

Governor Dickson who likened the recent happenings in the state to his political experience in 2012, called on the people to keep faith with God as there would be light at the end of the tunnel.

“But in the midst of all of these, keep praying and keep believing, God’s will for our state and each and every one of us will be done.”