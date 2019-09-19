Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, yesterday sacked his Special Adviser on Talent Hunting, Helen Bob, for alleged gross misconduct and indiscipline.

Bob, who pitched her tent with Fred Agbedi during the governorship primary election, had continued to criticised the party leadership over the election, stressing that its outcome was killing the party.

Dickson’s Chief Press Secretary, Fidelis Soriwei, in a statement, said Bob was dismissed for repeated acts of alleged gross misconduct, indiscipline, irresponsibility and acts unbecoming of a person occupying the high position of special adviser in any government whatsoever.

Soriwei said Bob, who has been a special adviser for almost eight years, was among 130 special advisers out of over 2,000 appointees engaged by the governor to render necessary services to the state and to give a sense of belonging and legitimate support party members.

Bob, in her reaction, said: “No amount of sack will stop the flood that is about to submerge the People’s Democratic Party on November 16, if the party do not take a strong redress on all the issues I have made known to you.”

She said her sack came too late as “no amount of sack will stop me from stating the truth.”