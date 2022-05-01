From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Former Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Seriake Dickson, has called for the immortalisation of Ijaw heroes saying they made huge sacrifices for the development of the Ijaw nation.

Dickson, who represents the Bayelsa West Senatorial District, spoke in Yenagoa, during a public lecture/symposium organized in honour of the late Amb Lawrence Baraebibai Ekpebu. Ekpebu, first African Harvard graduate died on January 2 2022 at the age of 86 and Governor Douye Diri promised that he would be given a state burial.

Speaking on the occasion on the topic: “Education as Tool for Sustainable Development – A Public Discussion on the Identity of the Niger Deltan,” the former governor described Ekpebu as an educationist and accomplished scholar.

“We need to celebrate our heroes more. This land of Ijaw is blessed with heroes and heroines so they should be celebrated more,” he said.