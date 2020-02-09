Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa International Airport will be formally commissioned on Monday, February 10, says the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson

The commissioning is coming a year after the inaugural flight to the airport which was embarked on by Governor Henry Seriake Dickson.

Iworiso-Markson in a statement in Yenagoa said the 2.5-kilometre airport road will also be commissioned at the historic event to be chaired by King Alfred Diete-Spiff, the Amayanabo of Twon-Brass and Chairman of the Bayelsa State Council of Traditional Rulers.

The statement also disclosed that the commissioning of the airport will be followed by a World Press Conference and the last Transparency Briefing of Dickson’s Restoration Government on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Governor Dickson will use the occasion of the World Press Conference to give an account of his administration’s stewardship and his eight years meritorious service to the state.

The Information Commissioner added that a Valedictory State Executive Council Meeting and other crucial state engagements have also been lined up to mark the end of the tenure.

Iworiso-Markson further added that Governor Dickson will be leaving behind amongst many things, numerous infrastructural project that has changed the face of the state, particularly in Yenagoa, the state capital.

He stated that Dickson will equally be remembered for the huge investment in health and education, the reforms in the civil service, transparency and accountability, political stability and complete change of the governance structure in the state.

Meanwhile, a document containing the Dickson administration’s performance across the various sectors is now ready for public consumption.

The document captures a vivid account of the sectoral performance of the government and how it impacted positively on the lives of the people.

The Chairman, Performance Analysis Committee, Dr Matthew Ayibakuro, while submitting the report to Iworiso-Markson said it delivered on its mandate despite the hiccups it encountered during the task.

According to him, the whole essence of its task was to give the government a proper perspective on all its achievements and bring to bear the need for Bayelsans to know the milestones achieved by the government.

Responding, the Commissioner applauded the commitment of the committee in submitting the interim report despite time constraints, emphasizing that their work will be of immense benefit to the incoming administration.

Iworiso-Markson noted that the incoming administration will use the report to consolidate on the achievements of the Restoration Government and make effective policies as well as initiate crack programmes for the benefit of the state.

He also lauded the efforts of Governor Dickson in transforming the state and said that the work of the committee will help Bayelsans better appreciate the developmental strides of the Dickson-led Restoration Government.