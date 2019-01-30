Bayelsa State Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson, yesterday announced a cash reward of N22 million for players and officials of Bayelsa Queens, winners of the 2018 National Women Premier League (NWPL).

The Bayelsa State-sponsored Restoration Ladies defeated Nasarawa Amazons 2-0 at the Agege Stadium in Lagos on Sunday to emerge champions of the Super Four Tournament, a title they last won in 2007.

Governor Dickson announced the cash gift to the players during a reception in Government House, Yenagoa, which coincided with his 53rd birthday.

A press release by his Special Adviser on Public Affairs, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, stated that the governor, who was presented with the trophy and an award from the organisers as one of the most football supportive states, congratulated the players, coaches and support staff for giving him a befitting birthday gift.

Governor Dickson promised continuous support for the team.

“I congratulate you, Bayelsa State and the Ijaw Nation for this victory. There is no doubt that you are the best in the country. Bayelsa is indeed a state of champions and there is no state like Bayelsa in this country.”

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle, Ebi Egbe has given a pat on the back to Gov Seriake Dickson, declaring that Bayelsa Queens victory in the Nigerian Women’s Professional League (NWFL) clearly shows that the state is investing well in the area of sports.

Egbe while congratulating Dickson over the Bayelsa Queens victory pointed out that the team emerged the nation’s champions few months after the state hosted the women’s Aiteo Cup Federations Cup final in Yenagoa at the Samson Siasia Stadium.