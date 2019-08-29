Bayelsa Governor, Seriake Dickson, has tasked the newly sworn-in Chairman of the state Independent Electoral Commission (BYSIEC), Ball Oyarede, to carry out his responsibilities with firmness and integrity.

The governor charged the new BYSIEC boss to ensure the success and high standard of the commission was maintained through the conduct of credible, free and fair election.

His Special Adviser on Media Relations, Fidelis Soriwei, in statement, quoted him as having said this shortly after the swearing-in ceremony at Government House, Yenagoa.

Governor Dickson, who extolled the leadership qualities of Oyarede, said BYSIEC is now complete and stronger to deliver in its duties to the state.

He also commended the former acting chairman, Remember Ogbe, and members of the commission, for conducting free, fair and credible local government polls in the state.

He added that the commission had been able to set a standard that should be emulated by other electoral bodies in the country.

He charged them to work together as a team so that the set objectives of the commission could be achieved.