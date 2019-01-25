Henry Umahi

It could be said that Henry Seriake Dickson was born to lead. Over the years, he has demonstrated uncommon traits of a natural leader, particularly in public service. At every turn, he provides profound leadership and uncommon courage as he works towards definite goals.

A man of many parts, he was a policeman and lawyer before venturing into public service. In 2006, he was appointed the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Bayelsa State by the then governor, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan. He was elected in 2007 as member representing Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency of Bayelsa State in the House of Representatives, where he served as Chairman, House Committee on Justice and member of several committees. He was reelected to the House of Representatives in 2011.

Dickson became the fourth governor of Bayelsa State on February 14, 2012, and he unveiled the restoration agenda with the aim of accelerating development in critical infrastructure. As governor, he has redefined governance by partnering with the people as a strong believer in human capital development.

Dickson’s remarkable crises management skill was showcased when he headed the reconciliation committee of the PDP, when the party was fragmented. And he did a yeo man’s job. Now, he is touring the country explaining the essence of restructuring to those who may not be comfortable with the concept.

For his remarkable bridge- building leadership qualities, political astuteness and sagacity, demonstrable maturity in a nation brimming with impunity, Dickson is The Sun’s Outstanding Politician of the year 2018.

Gov Dickson was born on the January 28,1966 in Toru- Orua Town of Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.