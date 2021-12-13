From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Senator Henry Seriake Dickson (PDP – Bayelsa West) is set to launch this year’s edition of the Annual Nanaye Dickson Traditional Wrestling Tournament.

The event billed for Tuesday 14th December 2021 with the theme “Peace and Youth Empowerment through Sports” promoted by Ofurumapepe Grassroots Wrestling Initiative would also honour icons of traditional Ijaw wrestling.

A press statement by the organizers stated that the event is meant to engage youths of Bayelsa in an attempt to promote grassroots Ijaw Traditional Wrestling, culture, as well as to serve as a talent hunt for the youths of the state.

The Nanaye Dickson Traditional Wrestling Tournament, which is an annual event, is in honour of Senator Dickson’s late father, a community leader and great wrestler of his time.

According to the organisers, the programme of the event would commence with the presentation of Trophies in Abuja by 12 noon.

The statement said the event will have as its Special Guest of Honour, Hon. Sunday Dare, Minister of Sports and Youth Development while the Chairman of the occasion is Senator Obinna Ogba, Chairman Senate Committee on Sports and Youth Development.

The Guest of Honour is Nigeria’s first female Olympic Wrestling Medallist, Blessing Oborodudu, who is to be honoured at the event while Dickson who is the founder, Henry Seriake Dickson Foundation will be the Chief Host of the event.

The event will also feature the unveiling of the ICONS OF IJAW WRESTLING AWARDS which is an initiative of Senator Dickson in his drive to promote traditional wrestling, being a cultural activity that is entrenched in the way of life of the Ijaw people.

The organising committee also disclosed that the event will also recognize“Heroes of Ijaw Traditional Wrestling” home and abroad, living and dead who would be honoured at the grand finale of the annual wrestling competition in January 2022 in Bayelsa State.

