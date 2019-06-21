Governor of Bayelsa state, Honourable Seriake Dickson and other eminent Nigerians were on Thursday named as members of Dr. Gabriel Okara Foundation.

Some members of the Foundation include, Prof. John Pepper Clark, a great Poet, renowned historian, Prof. Ebiegberi Joe- Alagoa, Prof. Ernest Emenyonu of the African Studies, University of Michigan, USA and Dr. Seiyifa Koroye, Special Adviser on Strategy, Documentation and Community Relations.

Speaking during the Exhibition tagged, “Dr. Okara’s Life and Works” as part of activities lined up for the funeral rites, in Yenagoa, Governor Dickson said, though the 98 year old literary icon had transited, his works and contributions to the world of arts would continually dot the surface of the earth.

Represented by his Deputy, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (Retd), the Governor noted that the Foundation would be supported as a viable platform in producing the likes of literary legends as Dr. Okara that would continue to make the state and the country proud.

Governor Dickson said his administration’s policy to honour Bayelsans who have made significant contributions and sacrifices to the development of the state and beyond informed its decision to bestow the honour of distinguished icon on Dr. Okara, Prof. Clark and Prof Alagoa.

Describing Dr. Okara as a humble and disciplined man whose literary works have served as a source of inspiration to all over the years, the Governor urged the younger generation to imbibe reading culture for self-development.

Drawing inspirational quotes from the works of William Shakespeare, he said, “the height reached by great men is not attained by sudden flight but by dint of hard work.”

In a keynote address titled, “Gabriel Okara: A Life in Writing, Professor Ernest Emenyonu of Africana Studies, University of Michigan-Flint, USA, said Africa has lost its first modern African Poet in the continent.

Dr. Emenyonu extolled the literary giant for challenging the intellect of young Nigerian literary scholars, motivating and pushing them to attaining greater heights.

He also expressed appreciation to Governor Dickson for honouring Dr. Okara by naming the State’s Cultural Centre after him while alive and called on other state governors to emulate the gesture.