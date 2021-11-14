From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Senator representing Bayelsa West and former governor of the state, Senator Henry

Seriake Dickson, yesterday, unveiled the Ofuruma Pepe Football Tournament for youths of the Senatorial District.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The Senator called on the youths of Bayelsa West to participate actively in the new tournament deliberately designed to promote sports development at the grassroots.

Senator Dickson who urged well meaning citizens and corporate bodies to identify with the tournament, stressed the need to steer the critical youth populace in the direction of things that should be beneficial to them and indeed the society.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

“I want to call on the youths to actively identify once again with the Ofuruma Pepe Football Tournament. Our dream of promoting grassroots sports didn’t end with the end of my tenure as governor and as I promised as long as we are alive and available through the Henry Seriake Dickson foundation, we will continue to call on friends to identify with this laudable objective.

“Let me also call on our well meaning friends, well wishers and cooperate citizens to once again identify with this initiative. Let us all join hands to pull our

young people, youths away from things that do not speak well of us as a people,things that do not enhance their lives.”

“ Let us encourage them to channel their productive energies to initiatives that will

help the development of their minds, their bodies, grow them professionally in

these areas and make us proud,” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .