Femi Folaranmim, Yenagoa

Stakeholders from Agbere in Ward One of Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have called on former governor Henry Seriake Dickson to contest for the vacant Bayelsa West Senate seat in the National Assembly.

Rising from a meeting held in the home of a former Commissioner for Finance in the state, Mr Maxwell Ebibai, the Agbere indigenes said the former governor’s track record of outstanding service to the Ijaw nation and Bayelsa has placed him in good stead to represent the zone in the Senate.

The meeting, which was presided over by Caucus Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Sagbama Local Government Area, High Chief Francis Dokpola, resolved to prevail on the former governor to contest in the election.

The stakeholders noted that as ‘a founding member of the Izon National Congress (INC), former Attorney-General of Bayelsa State, former House of Reps member and immediate past governor of Bayelsa State for eight years, Dickson has been sufficiently equipped with the requisite knowledge of the intrigues and intricacies of ethnic, regional and national politics.

‘We also acknowledge Dickson’s love for Agbere community, which at different times he demonstrated by appointing our sons and daughters to exalted positions of trust as well as the unprecedented development recorded in Agbere during his administration.’

They said with a worthy son and representative like Dickson in the Senate, Bayelsa West, the state and the Ijaw nation would have a strong voice in the National Assembly.

The communiqué was signed by Chief Dokpola, Ebibai, Embeleakpo Alale, Mirin Johnson, Akpoebi Agberebi, Daniel Alabrah, Chief Reid Aladeh, Arc Miebi Bribena, Dr Young Torunarigha, Mrs Josephine Izonbodor Torru and 21 others.