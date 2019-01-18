Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has tasked the new Inspector General of Police (IGP), Abubakar Mohammed Adamu, on the need to refocus the Police.

Dickson, who commended President Muhammadu Buhari on the choice of Adamu, described the new IGP as a dedicated professional with the requisite experience for the job.

The governor, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media Relations, Fidelis Soriwei, urged the new IGP to refocus the police for more effective service delivery with emphasis on professionalism.

Governor Dickson said his interactions with the new IGP, when he was the assistant inspector general (AIG) in charge of Zone 5, showed he was a brilliant career officer, who did well, then, and has the right experience for the job.

He called on the Nigerian citizenry to support the new IGP to enable him succeed in the onerous task of securing life and property in the society.

The governor assured the new IGP of his support and prayers “as long as he does what is right in fairness to everybody.”

He said: “I commend President Buhari on the choice of a new IGP, in the person of Adamu, a professional police officer. From my experience and interactions with the new IGP when he was AIG in charge of Zone 5, my judgement is that he did a good job as a brilliant career officer with the right experience. I congratulate him and urge him to refocus the service for greater professionalism and national service.

“He should raise the bar of professionalism and service in the police. I, also, call for support for the new IGP, especially at this critical time of our nation’s history, to enable him succeed in the sensitive task of securing our society. As long as he does what is right and fair to all, he will always have my support and prayers.”