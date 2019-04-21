Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governor Henry Seriake Dickson has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to shift the governorship polls slated for November 2.

November 2 is a public holiday backed by the laws of the state as a Thanksgiving Day and it has been celebrated with prayers since 2012.

Dickson, while speaking during the monthly praise night and the 8th edition of the Easter Cantata programme in Yenagoa, called for the shift in the date of the governorship polls because it coincides with the Thanksgiving Day and urged the Chairman of the INEC Chairman, Professor Yakubu Mahmud, to show respect for God by shifting the date of the election.

Also ahead the governorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dickson has given an insight into how his successor would emerge.

He disclosed that his successor that would fly the PDP flag in the November 2 governorship election would emerge through intense prayers and consultations.

Dickson harped on the need for all well-meaning Bayelsans and friends of the state to pray for its continued stability and peace.

While urging the people to seek the face of God for divine direction as the PDP embarks on the search for the next governor of the state, he stressed that it was his prayers that the state was not handed over to a person who had no regard for the authority’ of God.

According to the governor, his position on who succeeds him is firmly anchored on the belief that God does not only give power but truly rule in the affairs of men.

His words:

“But as usual, let me call on all of us to use this period of Easter, which is a period for sober reflection, to continue to invite the presence of God in our state. We must not relent in our prayers because the enemies of our land are planning hard to destroy the peace and stability we have laboured to build.

“But we have nothing to fear. They put their trust in chariots, weapons and connections in Abuja but we trust in the Almighty God who has always saved us.

“Since we handed over our government to God, we have been reinforcing it through prayers and positive declarations that this state which I call the Jerusalem of the Ijaw nation shall not be handed over again to anybody who does not fear the authority of the Almighty God above.

“I will formally invite everybody in this state to pray because I feel that the next leader of our state is not going to be selected from my pocket. No I won’t do that; it is too important a decision to come from one person.

“That is why we have to first commit it as a burden to God so that we can be guided not by the whims, thoughts, desires and calculations of men but by His divine will and direction. After the prayers, then I will engage on intensive consultations.

“For all those who are thinking of being part of this equation, I prescribe same for you. Don’t overheat the system because we still have a lot to do for our state even in the remaining months.”