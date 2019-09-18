Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum Chairman, Seriake Dickson, has warned party leaders not to issue statements not authorised by him.

A recent statement, attributed to Dickson, had declared that the tribunal judgement on the 2019 presidential poll, which upheld President Muhammadu Buhari victory, would not stand.

Dickson, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Fidelis Soriwei, in what can be termed as a tacit denial of the tribunal ruling statement, condemned the unacceptable conduct by some persons who used his name without seeking his clarification and consent to make comments on national issues.

Dickson, who said while he is reputed to make comments on sensitive national issues, it is odd and criminal for any person or group of persons to make attributions to him in statements he did not authorise.

He warned those behind the act to desist forthwith, stressing it was the conventional standard for him to be consulted on all statements to avoid being misrepresented.

“It has come to my attention that some PDP members are using my name to issue statements without seeking my consent and approval, especially on issues involving the PDP Governors’ Forum. Everyone knows I am capable of taking positions on national issues. Cowards should not hide under my name and that of the forum to make statements. I have always made statements on issues that I am passionate about without any fear.

“I condemn in very strong terms any tendency to wilfully use my name to issue statement without my consent. It is reprehensible, condemnable and must stop forthwith. Henceforth, all statements emanating from the PDP Governors’ Forum must be authorised personally by me,” he said.