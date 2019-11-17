Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governor Henry Seriake Dickson won big for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Senator Douye Diri in Sagbama Local Government Area.

The PDP polled 60,339 votes to defeat the All Progressive Congress (APC) which polled 7, 831 in the local government which is in Bayelsa West Senatorial District.

The PDP governorship candidate, Senator Diri also won in his Kolokuma/ Opokuma Local Government Area where the PDP polled 15,360 as against the APC which polled 8,934.

However an APC agent, Dr Dennis Otiotio, said votes were recorded for all the wards in Agbere community where there was no voting and in Wards 6 and 11. According to him, it is surprising that results are being read in places where the Commissioner of Police attached to Sagbama and the Supervisory Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) confirmed that there was no voting as at 6 pm.

Otiotio who said he is aware that results cannot be cancelled at the State Collation centre promised that the APC would ensure that the property things are done.

He commended the electoral officers assigned to the local government for displaying integrity, noting however the electoral officials deployed to Sampou Kala the home town of Sen Diri allegedly compromised and allowed ballot papers to be moved to the home of the governorship candidate where it was thumb printed and returned.

An agent of the PDP, Dr Osusu, however countered his account, saying that it was curious that the APC agent wants a situation where the PDP governorship candidate would have no vote from his district.

Dr Osusu said rather than raise unfounded allegations, the PDP has it on good authority that electoral officials manipulated results in favour of the APC in 6 wards. He said evidence is being gathered for the Elections Tribunal.