From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo has expressed appreciation to the leadership and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bayelsa West Senatorial Campaign Council for their selfless efforts, which led to the victory of Senator Seriake Dickson at the poll.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo who spoke at a “Thank You Meeting” with the Campaign Council at his office in Government House, Yenagoa, described the outcome of the election as a landslide victory and unprecedented in the political history of the senatorial district.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Doubara Atasi, the deputy governor acknowledged the teamwork and dedication of the Campaign Council, which culminated in the crushing defeat of the main challenger of the PDP even in his own ward.

According to Senator Ewhrudjakpo, the efforts and zeal of the PDP Bayelsa West Campaign Team did not only motivate but also had a positive domino-effect on their Central District counterparts in the December 5 senatorial bye-elections.

He noted that, for the first time, the Bayelsa West Senatorial District was able to put in place and operate a campaign machinery that is domiciled in the area unlike before where such structures worked from outside.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo thanked stakeholders in the district for their firmness in defending the subsisting zoning agreement between the Ekeremor and Sagbama people, which some selfish politicians fought hard to break.

In their separate remarks, the Director General of the Campaign Council, Hon Fyneman Wilson and Chairman of the PDP Senatorial Caucus, Chief Thompson Okorotie, noted that the party”s success would not have been possible without the supportive role of the Deputy Governor.

According to them, the deputy governor took several proactive steps including convening several meetings that provided the rallying point and direction for the successful campaigns that culminated in the electoral victory of the immediate past Governor.

They stressed the need for politicians who have the ambition of running for political offices to learn a lesson from what befell the candidate of the main opposition party in the Bayelsa senatorial bye-elections by obeying the voice of the people.

Also speaking, the state Chairman of the PDP, Mr Solomon Agwuananagha and the Deputy Speaker, Bayelsa House of Assembly, Hon Michael Ogbere, equally described the leadership role played by Senator Ewhrudjakpo as impressive.

The duo also commended people of the district for supporting the PDP and stressed the need for all stakeholders to always sink their individual and communal differences in the interest of the party even in subsequent elections.