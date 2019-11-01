Kinsmen of Governor Seriake Dickson have endorsed the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, David Lyon for the governorship election.

The Ebedaowei of Kabowei Clan, His Royal Highness, Dr Edwin Aroh and HRH John Bikumoh Maseri, Agbere babe Jeni II, Amananaowei of Agbere during separate visits to their palaces, described Lyon as a worthy son of Bayelsa capable to lead the state.

Dr Edwin Aroh described Lyon as a worthy son of Bayelsa State who has come to help his people, and urged him to run an inclusive government that would meaningfully engage community leaders in the scheme of things.

Also, HRH John Bikumoh Maseri disclosed that the people had waited with excitement to receive Lyon and his entourage and lamented that the PDP-led administration has been in office for over seven years now with no remarkable impact in Agbere even though some of her sons such as Sen. Brambaifa fought for the creation of the state.

His words: “Most Bayelsa communities lack basic amenities necessary for living. Our schools are in sorry state while the present administration is priding itself to have spent billions of Bayelsa State money on the education sector. Bayelsa State is experiencing the highest level of insecurity since its creation. The basic duty of every responsible government is to secure its citizens. PDP has failed even in that. The PDP-led government is very distant from the people it should be governing. Sometimes even the people forget that there is a government.”