“Relax Tobs, I am not taking you to an Apartment to ravish you,” Dennis said with a chuckle. I eyed him indignantly from the back. In an unjustified way I felt hurt and betrayed. Did he think I was not good enough to be abducted while he had his ‘wicked lecherous way’ with me? I thought resentfully. What am I thinking? I thought shocked at myself.

Sometimes my imagination runs wild and I wonder if I am normal. We had a quick snack at a Members only Bar, the interior was beautiful and there were games like billiard, snooker and the latest in play station, just released games in Hollywood, yes you heard me right, Hollywood etc in the game segment where you can catch your fun. “Tobs come away with me on a Boat Cruise this week. I will be hosting some friends and I will love for you and your friends to come,” Dennis said earnestly staring at me and willing me to accept. The question is why? Why is Dennis so determined to have us there? I gave a none-committal response but I think he just took it as a yes. We were both lost in thought by the time he dropped me home by 1.00am! The rest of the week went by quickly and it was the day of the ‘Masked Ball.’ The day started fair enough but in other to really look glam, we had booked a session at the spa and this time I even allowed Zara and Jasmine’s favourite male masseur massage me and the experience was…hmmmn

I looked at myself critically in the mirror and even I didn’t recognise myself. I looked good and felt good. Jasmine came to pick me and we met up with the girls at Rick’s family Mansion. The entire ‘Ball Room’ was transformed into a 16th century Venetian aristocracy Masquerade Ball

The theme of this exclusive evening was in Italian which further contributed to the exotic look of the room. We were welcomed by an exotic princess, introducing us as 16th century noblewomen and handing us some of the most exquisite masks I have ever seen, they were simply amazing. The evening started with a cocktail and appetizer. “Hey beautiful, even in that delectable dress and coquettish mask, I can tell it’s you. Posso avere questo ballo stupendo?” (meaning ‘may I have this dance gorgeous?’) Rick said in Italian in his rich baritone voice taking a bow while stretching out his hand to me. On the dance floor, I felt Rick held me too close, rather indecently if I may say so but it felt good. This is crazy and slutty I thought scandalously. Juggling two men? Definitely not healthy! I needed to make a decision between Rick and Dennis but not tonight; tonight I will savour the moment. Dinner was made by one of the best chefs from Italy. It was served in the majestic, traditional dining room of the Mansion. During the ‘aperitivo’ and dinner there were several live performances. The unforgettable night was rounded up with an after party and music by a DJ. Subconsciously I looked out for Sotonye, where was she? Of all parties to be absent from it had to be this one. I had fun at a whole new level. The girls were on cloud nine. Rocking the party like there was no tomorrow. “Tobs, I need a minute with you,” Rick said in my ears appearing from nowhere. Holding my elbow he prodded me towards the Library. I hesitated just before we went in. I was reluctant because I remembered what happened the last time I was in the Library when Rick kissed me and we almost went all the way. I didn’t want to be holed up all alone with Rick in his cosy Library. I had promised myself then it won’t happen again. I needed to be on guard considering the fact that I had taken too much wine and I was tipsy. Rick went to the Bar in the Study and poured himself a stiff drink. I looked at him wearily as I stood by the door uncertainly, a feeling of déjà vu washed over me; this exact scenario had been enacted before where he ended up kissing me. Not tonight!

