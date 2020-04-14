Most Christians all over the world have just marked the Easter. It was celebrated in subdued manner, devoid of the previous pomp and ceremony. But make no mistake about it : It is a season that marks the essence of Christian faith, the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

But, this Easter was different. For instance, though some Christians like the Jehovah’s Witnesses strongly believe and hope in the resurrection of Jesus Christ (1Corinthians15:12-24),whatis more important is the commission by Christ to commemorate his death or the Last Super or Evening Meal, as recommended in Luke Gospel 22 :19. In observance of this memorial of Christ’s death, the Jehovah’s Witnesses celebrated it last week, April 7, in their private homes with family members, not in their Kingdom Halls, as they us, in strict obedience of the Federal Government’s order, as Christians are enjoined to obey goverments directives (Romans 13:2).

For others, as far as they are concerned, as recorded in the Scriptures, after the fall of man, and the subsequent separation from God, fellowship was lost. Nonetheless, Christ’s death, burial and resurrection took away the sins of the world. This, by all accounts, is the highest price of death, that one(Jesus Christ) should shed his own blood to reconcile humankind to God. What a price!

Therefore, the essence of Easter is sacrifice, love, tolerance, forgiveness, courage, humility and endurance- endurance to triumph over adversity which Christ himself embodied and demonstrated during his earthly ministry. But, are we embracing these virtues? You answer. It’s time of sober reflection. Coming at this unprecedented time of the unleashing of a common enemy, the novel Coronavirus pandemic that has claimed thousands of lives and over a million cases, and counting, makes this year’s Easter, one not to forget in years to come. It’s unique in our lifetimes. We celebrated apart, and in some cases, alone – without the embrace of loved ones, and in a time of unprecedented anxiety.

The churches were almost empty, quiet, smaller and more subdued because we were compelled to observed “social distancing”, avoid crowds, don’t hug or shake one another. Everywhere you look, the rhythms of everyday life have been utterly altered, leaving millions of people stuck in their homes. The fear of illness seems to threaten everyone. Indeed, few times in our lifetimes have we lived through a moment like this one. And you ask :Did they really know it was Easter? Easter ought not to be soon, it was not planned to be celebrated in self-isolation. Christ’s death and resurrection was a milestone of unparalleled spiritual event. But fear of a novel contagion has squeezed us all into a corner. It’s painful.

The entire world looks subdued by this common enemy. It has woken us up from our slumber. Truly, but agonizingly, the thoughts of COVID-19 , the restrictions of movement that it has brought about, the heighten apprehension across the country, the high poverty in the land, the lack of safety net for the populace, the fraud we have noticed in the multi-billion Social Investment Programme(SIB), all have exposed who we truly are in times of crises. It tears at our hearts, making most of Nigerians to really reflect on the essence of Easter.

But this much should not be lost in the face of this uncertain, nervy times: it’s time to cooperate, not confront one another, a time to be united and openly forgive one another. That is how we can emerge stronger from the storm which shall surely pass. It’s so because, that’s the story of Christ’s journey to his death and resurrection and triumph. We can collectively do this by calling forth the values that define us, by caring for one another , tap strength in unity and faith, believing that better days are ahead.

Where our governments don’t take care of us, the day after Easter requires our tenacity, resilience, and again, unflappable faith. It’s time like this that that teaches that, oftentimes, a journey that begins in grief can end in victory. It’s a time that demands the brightest and imaginative minds in all of us, the leaders and policymakers alike.

If I’m sounding preachy, it’s because the tempers of the season, the crises of the time, demands clarity and sincerity of purpose. We must learn from the missteps and mistakes of nations that failed to heed the early warning signs that the virus was coming and the urgent need to prepare. As this Easter teaches reflection, it means making amends and setting our priorities right.

Overall, amid the subdued celebration of this year’s Easter, there is one remarkable takeaway: Sometimes, in our lifetimes and our walk of faith, we encounter circumstances that pose serious challenges to our well-being. It could be health or the economy.

That’s exactly the challenge that Coronavirus outbreak has posed. It’s important to realise that any disease is an adversary that is all out to upend things. But it must be resisted and defeated.