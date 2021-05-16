By Christy Anyanwu

For the stylish modern women, Nigerian born British designer and Chief Executive of Didi Creations, Tina Ugo, recently launched a luxury briefcase collection under the aegis of the UK Department of International Trade, to mark the International Women’s Day.

Didi Creations has proven to be one of the foremost British luxury brands. It has become notable for its outstanding luxury line.

The vibrant and colourful collection comprises of executive briefcases with subbrand names such as Boss Lady, Boss Babe, Kente and Mini Kente. These briefcases are go-to pieces for every female executive in Nigeria.

“Each piece in the collection was created with the aim to make women feel special, sophisticated and empowered,” Tina enthused about the brand.

The idea she says is to create pieces that are modern yet timeless, while blazing the trail in affordable luxury.