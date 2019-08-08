Job Osazuwa

An expert in food and nutrition, Mr. Olusola Malomo, has stated that orange fruit juice contains essential nutrients needed to keep vital body organs healthy, while noting that the juice was not linked to any health hazard.

Speaking at the July edition of his monthly healthy living dialogue, an initiative supported by Chivita, as part of its ‘no-added sugar’ campaign, he said pure orange juice contains some of the richest nutrients the heart and other parts of the body need to perform optimally.

“Indeed, what many people know about orange juice nutritional value is a tip of its overall dietary worth,” he opined.

According to him, researchers have proved that 100 per cent orange juice facilitates free cholesterol transfer to high-density lipoprotein cholesterol, a process that maintains a healthy heart.

“There is also a substantial evidence from observational studies that the consumption of orange fruit juice has a protective effect against the risk of hypertension and other major heart diseases, with randomised controlled trials showing an inverse relationship between 100 per cent fruit juice and hypertension. This is because 100 per cent red-orange is high in lycopene that is proven to statistically reduce blood pressure and insulin resistance,” he continued.

Quoting recent findings, he categorised the gains of consuming orange juice into five broad headings, which he listed as: more than just a bag of natural sugar; and right amount day keeps obesity away and ally for a healthy heart. Others are: reduces high blood pressure/insulin resistance and improves the body’s glycaemic control.

Malomo dismissed the claim that orange juice is just “a pack of natural sugar,” arguing: “It comes along with a variety of vitamins and minerals like Vitamin C and potassium” known to moderate blood pressure while enhancing the wellbeing of the human system.

“Intake of orange juice is an important component of the overall health goal. Looking at the food pyramid with respect to dietary guidelines, orange fruit, like every other fruit, counts as part of five portions a day. Juicing of these fruits has remained a convenient way to meet the recommended daily servings.”

“Studies have also shown that the consumption of orange juice is not associated with adverse health effects often linked with the consumption of junks. Instead, it detoxifies the body and enhances its ability to fight health-related challenges.

“Science shows that 100 per cent orange juice may facilitate free cholesterol transfer to high-density lipoprotein cholesterol, thereby maintaining a healthy heart. One hundred per cent fruit juice is considered a nutrient-dense beverage. Also, there is substantial evidence from observational studies that the consumption of orange fruit juice has a protective effect against the risk of hypertension and other major heart diseases, with randomised controlled trials showing an inverse relationship between 100 per cent fruit juice and hypertension. This is because 100 per cent red-orange is high in lycopene that is proven to statistically reduce blood pressure and insulin resistance.”