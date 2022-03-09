From Molly Kilete, Abuja
The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), Joseph Egbunike, is dead.
Egbunike is said to have slumped and died in his office at Area ten Garki, Abuja, in the late hours of Tuesday night.
Mr Egbunike was an indigene of Onitsha, Anambra State, and until his death headed the Special Investigation Panel constituted by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, to investigate the suspended Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari, over money laundering allegations.
The police force headquarters is yet to confirm the incident.
