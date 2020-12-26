Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of newly inaugurated 13th Zonal Command of the Nigeria Police Force (covering Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi states), Mohammed Danmallam, recently paid a courtesy visit to Stanel Dome, and its Chairman, Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu in Awka.

The visit which was part of his familiarisation tour in the zone was in recognition of commendable impact of Dr. Uzochukwu’s investments in youths and the economy of Anambra State.

In his remarks, Danmallam who was impressed with the state-of-the-art facilities of Stanel Group in Awka especially the newly constructed Stanel Dome, said of Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu, the Chairman/CEO of Stanel Group: “If Nigeria has few young men who could think home like you, our country Nigeria would be a better place for all.

“Nigeria Police can assure you of their full support in the area of protection of lives and properties. We will do everything within our reach to ensure that the zone is safe for all”.

The upcoming famous Stanel event, “Access More With Stanel,” 2nd edition slated for February 2021 is expected to be hosted by the facility. The dome is an expansion of Stanel World in Awka which, since its inception, provides 24 hours of entertainment in Awka.

Responding to the police team headed by the DIG, Dr. Uzochukwu thanked the police for counting Stanel facilities worthy of the familiarisation visit in the zone. He also appreciated the pledge of the Force to ensure the safety of lives and properties in the xone.

Danmallam was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner of Police incharge of Zone 13 Administration; Miringa Musa, the 2ic Base 15 Special Protection Unit; Ajibola A. Ademola, the Personal Assistant to the AIG, DSP Tony Anthony and others.