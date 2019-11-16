The Deputy Inspector General of Police for Bayelsa State governorship election, Michael Anthony Ogbizi, has restricted movements on land and waterways for the state governorship election. A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Asinim Butswat, said Ogbizi has also ordered the withdrawal of policemen attached to VIPs in the state.

According to him, Ogbizi has directed security agencies to enforce the restriction of movements of boats and all river craft activities in the state waterways, from 12 midnight of November 15 through to 7pm on November 17, 2019.

“Movement of persons, motor vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles will be restricted from 12 midnight of 15th November till the end of the voting exercise. The electorate are advised to come out and exercise their franchise by casting their votes for candidates of their choice,” he said.

The police also warned all political parties and their supporters to desist from engaging in any act of violence capable of disrupting the exercise and advised to abide by the peace accord they earlier signed and to cooperate with security agencies.

On the withdrawal of policemen attached to VIPs, Butswat said, Ogbizi ordered their temporary withdrawal with effect from Friday, November 15 and asked all of them to report unfailingly to the Bayelsa State Police Command of Friday November 15th. The police urged Bayelsans to cooperate and support security agencies and come out to exercise their franchise by casting their vote for the candidate of their choice without fear or molestation.