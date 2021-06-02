From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, in charge of Operation Restore Peace in South-South region, DIG Moses Jitoboh, yesterday, raised the alarm over the gathering of some members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Edo State with the intent of spreading secessionist messages across the state.

He listed the areas they are currently holding their secret meetings in the state as Igbanke, Ubiaja, Iguelaba, Igueben, Okhuahe and Ologbo.

Jitoboh disclosed this during a stakeholders meeting and the launching of Operation Restore Peace in the South-South region held in Benin City.

He said Edo and Balyesa are the states currently enjoying relative peace in the country and that they must not allow anybody to come in and scuttle it with secessionist messages.

The DIG asked the people in the communities where the harbingers of secessionist are holding their various meetings to report same to the police for urgent attention, noting that it is better to nip them in the bud than allowing it to grow into something else in the state.

He said his mission in the region is to restore peace to it disclosing that President Muhammadu Buhari’s inaugurated what is called Operation Restore Peace in the troubled region (South-South and South-East) and that he is in charge of the South-South region.

While reacting to the call by stakeholders to profile those recruited into the vigilance group in the state, Jitoboh said the State Commissioner of Police should work in synergy with the heads of the group to remove the bad eggs.

He noted that policing the state is not an easy task therefore, there is need for the police to work-hand-in-hand with the vigilante add that the synergy has brought peace in the state.

Earlier, participants at the stakeholders meeting, bore their minds on the state of security in the state.

One of the participants, Mr. Odiase Ehiabhi, called on the state government to profile those recruited into the vigilance group because some of them belong to various cult groups, adding that it would be wrong to try to solve a particular problem and thereafter create more problems in the future.

