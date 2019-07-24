Lawrence Enyoghasu

DigiBrands, a reputable marketing communications firm, has launched Africa’s first environmental sustainability media platform called GreenHubAfrica, adding that it will contribute positively to the economy.

Chief Executive Officer of Digibrands, Henry Bassey, stated this at the launch of the initiative held yesterday at The Heritage Place, Ikoyi, Lagos and also expressed his enthusiasm for the new direction saying, “at DigiBrands, we hope to change mind-set to take active steps towards building a legacy for future generations by amplifying, celebrating and rewarding individuals and businesses who engage in ‘Green Practices’, GreenHubAfrica is the continent’s first environmental sustainability media platform that will create awareness across private and public sectors to develop, measure and reward environmentally friendly initiatives with a periodic tracking of sustainable practices. Our goal is to be the largest community of over 10 million earth enthusiasts by partnering with reputable sustainability stakeholders for a credible and measurable social impact. We look forward to this journey and we hope you are as excited as we are.

“Its sustainability solutions vary across environmental art and design, renewable energy, reforestation, cycle for nature as well as street and beach clean-ups; with a motive to create jobs and to reward its members yearly with scholarships and awards. The project looks to be launched in the first quarter of 2020 with a breakthrough to Guinness World Record by creating World’s largest bin.

Meanwhile, The Heritage Place has agreed to a partnership with GreenHubAfrica, which is regarded as the first environmentally certified commercial building in Nigeria. Digibrands approaches the bid for sustainable developments in Africa with the three pillars (economic, environmental and social) of corporate sustainability; developing the GreenHubAfrica project as a stance to the environmental aspect of their social advocacy, however, also infusing economic and social sustainability to work in synergy.