Preparations are in top gear for the successful hosting of this year’s Digital Africa Conference and Exhibition, from June 25 to 27, at the Baze University, Abuja, with leading technology firms and players poised to be part of the annual technology show.

This year’s Digital Africa Conference and Exhibition has the theme “Africa Tech Renaissance: Preparing Africa for the Age of Abundance,” and promises to capture the salient issues and the way forward to enjoying the Age of Abundance in Africa.

With the Fourth Industrial Revolution making a speedy entry into the globe via exponential technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), Big Data and analytics, machine learning, augmented reality (AR), Blockchain technology, etc, the global economy is now at the mercy of these disruptive technologies.

As technology is changing every part of human life, jobs, relationships, economies, industries and entire regions, it has been argued that Africa’s greatest resource is its people and they alone can determine the direction for Africas digital revolution.

There is, therefore, the need for an Africa with clean water, nutritious food, affordable housing, personalized education, top-tier medical care and non-polluting, ubiquitous energy. The time is now ripe to position Africa for Abundance through exponential change.

Speaking on the choice of the theme for this years event, chairman of Digital Africa Group, Dr. Evans Woherem, said, “ An Age of Abundance? Yes, it is coming, in fact, almost here with us. It is being fuelled by the exponential technologies. With the right type of decisions and actions by citizens, we can ensure that each of the countries in Africa will benefit from this new age of abundance.

“Imagine a situation where just by wearing a T-shirt in form of a technology tool, heartbeats are measured, uploaded to the Cloud via Bluetooth, and algorithms process them to accurately detect irregular heartbeats.

“ Imagine converting wastes from the coffee industry into biofuels for heating buildings and powering transportation or disrupting the air surrounding a fire and quenching it eventually by the pressure waves of sound. These are some of the things going to be prevalent in the Age of Abundance driven by technology.”