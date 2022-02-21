From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, says over 500,000 Nigerians have been engaged in digital training outlets which has led to their up-skilling, while partnering with global and indigenous tech companies to significantly increase the number of Nigerians with digital skills.

According to him, over 20 policies have been developed while initiating programmes to ensure that the country is built to a stage where digital innovation and entrepreneurship are used to create value and prosperity for all.

Pantami spoke in Abeokuta, Ogun State, while addressing the participants at a two-day 5th TechSummit Ogun, 2022, on the creative industry and its impact on the economy. The TechSummit, tagged: ‘Disruptive Innovation: Production and Distribution of Creative Content’ was convened by the Chief Executive Officer of VerveTree Startup, Olaniyi Ayoola. The Minister, represented by Dr. Abimbola Alale, the CEO/MD of Nigerian Communication Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT), said Augmented and Virtual Reality is projected to grow into $95 billion market by 2025, saying the projection demand in the creative economy from gaming, live events, film, and video entertainment and retail can’t be overemphasised.