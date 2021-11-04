From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The People’s Republic of China, Thursday, expressed interest in long term partnerships and collaborations with Nigeria to further advance the digital economy sector of the country.

This position was made known by the country’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, on an official visit to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami).

According to a statement by the Ministry’s Spokesperson, Uwa Suleiman, the Ambassador said China was willing to explore the five Ts which he categorised as technology transfer (salt exchange), talent cultivation, treasure capitalisation, technology application and tradition transcendence with Nigeria.

She quoted him saying that the two countries have similarities in talent and strength of numbers which can be adequately explored, to build the right synergy for economic development . Mr Jianchun informed Professor Pantami that China is currently prioritising its development goals in the areas of politics, economy, security, agriculture, culture and tourism.

He urged the Minister to consider all the avenues of cooperation between the two countries.

In his response, Pantami assured the Chinese Ambassador of the country’s willingness to build mutually beneficial relationships and consolidate on existing partnerships.

He also presented a copy of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) to the Ambassador with a view to partnering with China in the areas listed in the Policy.

