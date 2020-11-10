Health care delivery system and digital economy drive of the Federal Government is on the verge of receiving a boost from Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) .

Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the 2020 UAV competition for researchers and scientists in Nigeria, Prof. Abiodun Musa Aibinu, told journalists in Abuja, on Monday, that the 2020 competition will expose newdiscoveries that government could leverage to achieve their goal.

Aibinu, a professor of mechatronics engineering from the Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna, said that proper deployment of UAV would help achieve the desire as quickly as possible. He explained that the 2020 UAV competition slated to commence on November 23 in Kaduna with the theme: “Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Challenge 2020”, will witness attendance by researchers, corporate bodies and tertiary institutions in Nigeria. He was optimism that UAV competition will herald significant acceleration in the drive for digital economy through prompt transport delivery and secured digital payment system and enhanced data transmission.

Aibinu also confirmed that effective use of UAV would significantly help in the distribution of food, drugs and other essential healthcare items during critical periods, particularly in rural areas, or in congested locations in major cities, and can also be used as part of telemedicine process.