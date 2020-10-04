Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has trained Batch A of Digital Transformation Technical Working Groups (DT-TWGs) drawn from Federal Public Institutions (FPIs) to drive the digital transformation agenda in the public sector.

The Director General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, at the closing ceremony of the training, stated that part of the requirement for the implementation of the National Digital Economy Strategy is to have skilled man power to be able to deliver on the strategies embedded in the plan.

He opined that it is a pointer that the federal government is focused on digitalization of the public sector. He said: “What we have done in the past five days is like building a foundation and we are the foundation that we have built for our different MDAs.”

The DG further revealed that NITDA is part of the group that developed the National Virtual Meeting Policy for the public service. A policy which he said will soon be launched by Office of the Head of Service of the federation (OHSF). He said it will deploy human capital development infrastructure in MDAs.

“We need to take this knowledge back to our various organisations to impart on those who are not here which is the only way to be on the right path toward actualising the National Digital Economy Strategy,” he advised.

He cited that government policies are to be driven first by civil servants before the private sector follows suit, invest in infrastructure and create jobs. As he said that because of the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) a lot of retirees have come out to register as Data Protection Compliance Organisations DPCOs which is a completely different economy of its own under the digital economy platform.

He stated that NITDA in collaboration with KOICA drew up the National eGovernment Masterplan and part of the requirement for the implementation of the masterplan was to create the DT-twg.