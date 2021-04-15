From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, commended Governor Dapo Abiodun over the launch of Ogun Digital Economy Infrastructure Project in the state.

Osinbajo gave this commendation while speaking virtually at official launch of the project, at the Ogun TechHub, Kobape Road, Abeokuta, the state capital. The vice president noted that digital economy technology is the future of all aspects of human existence such as business, education, healthcare, governance, security, and the practice of practically every profession. He lauded Abiodun for his initiative of bringing broad-band to homes, businesses and homes in Ogun.

He said with the launch of the project, Ogun is taking hold of the future, saying making digital access available to citizens and businesses remained the most far-sighted action any government can take in the present time.

While saying the project is a critical component of President Muhammadu Buhari’s objectives of broad-band connectivity for all by 2023, Osinbajo emphasised that access to broad-band and modern technology tools has become compulsory for any community that seeks meaningful growth, security and prosperity for its people. “Indeed, access to broad-band and modern technology tools has become compulsory for any community that seeks meaningful growth, security and prosperity for its people. So, I will like to commend our futuristic, dynamic, innovative and digitally compliant Governor Abiodun for credible and relevant initiative by bringing broad-band to homes, businesses and offices in Ogun State; you’re opening up Ogun State residence and businesses digitally not just across Nigeria but to the entire universe.