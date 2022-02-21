From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

In line with plans to develop indigenous technologies to advance the nation’s digital economy, the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, has directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), to come up with an innovative solution for the nation in the next six months.

Pantami gave the directive while giving the keynote address in the maiden edition of the Prototype and Research Exposition of the NCC, with the theme: The Drive towards Commercialisation of Telecoms Research for Sustainable Development in the Industry held in Abuja on Monday.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

According to the Minister, the aim of the two-day exposition was to create opportunities for the academic awardees of the NCC’s Telecommunications-based Research Innovation projects and to display already developed prototypes to the industry stakeholders such as telecoms operators/vendors, investors, and fellow academics.

He said “Essentially, research (largely conducted within the confines of the academia or in collaboration with the industry) in general is considered a sine qua non for the technological development of any nation and regarded as the backbone of the communications industry, as it is the building block for the future development of advanced telecommunications products and services. Hence, most countries anchor their economic progress and productivity on their ability to carry out research and innovation, in proffering workable solutions to the challenges and problems they encounter.

“While the nature of investment in the telecommunications industry is largely capital intensive and generally long-term, the process of conducting research in telecommunications is extremely complex, involving time, funds and foresight, that must be sustained for several years to yield the fruits of such investments. The remarkable result is what we are seeing today

“I will give NCC only six months from today that around August or September i hope will be invited for not only prototyping but to make sure that at least we one innovative solution that we will be here to adopt and make it a national policy that this what we have produced and we must come together and eat what we have produced we can not continue to depend on importation. We have the brains, we have the capacity, we need to support one another to make our country proud.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Earlier in his welcome address, NCC Executive Vice Chairman, Garba Danbatta said the theme of the event was critical to the Commission’s agenda towards supporting indigenous innovation for sustainable development in the Telecommunications sector of the Nigerian economy.

He disclosed that 10 prototypes, fully developed and ready for the phase of a market entry shall be presented at the expo, adding that it was pertinent to have a commercialisation strategy, to transit from rudimentary research into the market, in order to address the local challenges and reduce the over-dependence on imported innovations and technologies.

“This is our first Prototype and Research Exposition event, which brings together researchers from Academia, Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), relevant agencies of Government and other key players in the ICT sector in Nigeria.

“The exposition is aimed at providing the necessary opportunity for the academic awardees of the Commission’s Telecoms-based research projects, to display already developed prototypes and pitch ongoing research to the Industry Stakeholders such as Telecoms Operators/Vendors, Investors, and fellow academics. This is to encourage the commercialisation of these locally developed telecommunications innovations, as a way of fostering and deepening the indigenous technological capabilities of Nigerians, to support the overall growth of the industry and creating wealth for the spin-off companies.

“This forum will further provide opportunities for collaborative partnerships amongst the various stakeholders, currently present in this programme, that are capable of stimulating the overall productivity and sustainability, for the continuous growth of the industry.

“The Commission has over the years awarded Grants to successful academic institutions for the development of Working Prototype Telecommunications-led Products, capable of addressing the needs of Industry and providing overall sustainability. In this forum, we shall be presenting and exhibiting Ten (10) prototypes, fully developed and ready for the phase of market entry. It is therefore important to have a commercialisation strategy, to transit from rudimentary research into the market, in order to address the local challenges and reduce the over-dependence on imported innovations and technologies. Danbatta noted.