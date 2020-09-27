Chinenye Anuforo

The Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has said that the digital economy will contribute more than 45 per cent to the nation’s GDP, noting that the ICT sector alone currently contributes more than 17 per cent.

Pantami made this known while speaking at the virtual Nigeria Internet Governance Forum 2020 (vNIGF) with the theme “Achieving Inclusive Digital Economic Development in the Post-COVID 19 Era.”

He said that by July 2020, the level of broadband penetration had reached 42 per cent and would get to 50 per cent at the end of the year.

“We are making use of the COVID-19 era to achieve digital economy development,” the minister said.

In his goodwill message, the Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency, (NITDA), Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, represented by the Director, e-Government Development and Regulation, Dr Vincent Olatunji, described the event as apt.