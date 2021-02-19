A financial technology expert, Dangreat Brown has been recognised with Coolwealth Awards, for his accelerated growth in various digital trading platforms.

This is coming after his years of strategic dedication to advising Nigerians to devote a portion of their income to legitimate global forex markets.

Those who knew him have described him as a forex guru, who knows the intricacies of the trade at the back of his palms. Therefore, many people are not surprised that the award is coming at this point.

Reacting to the award, the recipient believed that consistency, honesty, transparency, hard work and dedication have kept him soaring in the online financial market.

He counselled that participating in the financial market was the wisest and biggest decision any individual could take at the moment.

The global trade is said to be a convergence of all kinds of businesses where the investor could personally monitor the growth or otherwise his or her investment.



According to him, the platform was built on a secure block chain system where every transaction made is protected, secured and immutable. He explained that if anything arises along the line, the investor could query and verify his or her transaction.

He said that he has invested his time and resources to tap into the available cutting edge technology with trading platforms to provide investors with a breed of service, giving clients access to global interbank liquidity and allowing them to trade global forex markets.

“I am grateful to God for the recognition. I believe that this is just the beginning of greater awards to come. It is simply telling me to keep working hard, believing in God and believing in myself.

“I will advise our youths not to waste their God-given talents on illegitimate transactions online. There are diverse opportunities in forex trading where people can actually make genuine money from their bedrooms,” he said.