A new report has shown the enormous investment opportunities available to projects and initiatives in the African energy sector, especially Nigeria.

Titled: ‘3 Must-Haves For Energy Projects To Attract Investment in Africa’, the treatise, divided into three parts: Why Invest in Africa’s Energy Sector; How to Ensure Investability of Energy Projects in Africa, and What Projects to Get into in Africa, is a crystallisation of one-on-one conversations with stakeholders in the energy industry and the funding institutions, and serves as a guidebook for investors and energy projects developers on how to design projects that meet funding viability.

The report also serves to inform African governments on conditions needed for them to pull investors in, especially with other regions in the world competing for the same capital from funding institutions.

PUTTRU, the digital platform behind the report in partnership with some Development Financial Institutions, DFIs, is a business facilitation company structured to mobilise financing for energy projects by addressing barriers to raising capital for mid and large ticket investment transactions, founded by Monica Maduekwe and Franck Adjagba, who have been at the forefront of bridging the energy gaps in African countries.

Explaining the report, Maduekwe, the chief executive officer of PUTTRU described its content as profound, insightful and rich with actual examples from key stakeholders on what works in the industry.

She said: “PUTTRU is delighted to present this report on ‘3 Must-Haves for Energy Projects to Attract Investment in Africa’. Rather than leaving people with theories, we have presented in this report a pipeline of projects, which is by no means an exhaustive list of projects currently under development in Africa.

