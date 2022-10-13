Dr Segun Agbaje , CEO, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) Lagos, has advocated for an inclusive digitilisation among graduates, to help equip them with the required technological drive to reduce unemployment .

He also said such digitised skills would help in bridging the digital divide concept in the country .

Agbaje said this at the sideline of the Redeemers University’s 14th Convocation Lecture on Wednesday in Ede, Osun .

According to him, digital innovation has provided a competitive edge for most companies to strive in an emerging global challenges.

“Digital innovation is fast becoming common place with the world now, depending on artificial intelligence straight through processing and reboots.”

The CEO reported the World Bank as saying “Nigerian graduates are exploring diverse work oppotunities amidst low job creation”.

He said that digital technology was essential in organised private sector for graduates to strive which is sacrosant.

Agbaje implored graduates to find career in IT to enable them fit into any competitive driven sector of the economy.

Earlier, the Vice -Chancellor, Redeemers University, Ede, Prof. Anthony Akinlo , said the convocation had become an integral part of the university because of its intellectual values and reinforcement of town and gown relationship.

Akinlo advised the graduating students to dish into the digitised world and get themselves equipped with the required skills.

He said redeemers university operation was IT driven with the provision of state-of-the art supporting equipment.

Akinlo, however, said such huge investment had reflected its seamless e-learning admission process , human resources and financial transactions, among others. (NAN )