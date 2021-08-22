From Adanna Nnammi, Abuja

Driven by the desire to widen the Nigerian digital literacy space, an Information Communications Technology (ICT) firm, Logiscool, at the weekend, launched its first Computer Coding School for young school children of the primary and secondary age bracket (6-18 years) in Abuja.

Logiscool, an international programming school that offers regular computer coding after-school classes and summer camps for youngsters, said it would be offering similar services in Abuja in order to expose the young generation to the enormous potential of the ICT world.

Jasmina Marcikic, School Manager of Logiscool in Nigeria at a media briefing disclosed that the programme was first initiated in Budaörs, Hungary in January 2014 and currently exists in over 110 countries.

Marcikic noted that the school uses a carefully designed curriculum to teach children how to become active creators of technology, not just passive users.

“Children do not just use their phones to play games. Here, they actually learn to create something and be creators. We are not just creating programmers, we are creating digital literates kids through a unique kind of learning methodology.

“The focus of the learning is practical-based, centered around solving tasks. Our coding course which caters for children between ages six to 18 are designed to support their development for years to come”.

She added that the small class sizes and young trainers guarantee not only a good atmosphere but immediate success and long-term results.

On the uniqueness of the Nigerian market, she said; “During the last one year, we all realized due to the COVID-19 how much online education we needed and the impact of digitalisation. I have good cooperation with people here and in the headquarters. I am not from Nigeria but I have been here for seven years so everybody who is taking the franchise to their various countries knows the local conditions, because you need that knowledge, she said.

She added that students who acquire programming knowledge must not all become programmers but can apply the skills in other aspects of life such as agriculture, medicine, engineering etc.

She said: “We want to create digitally literate young people with the knowledge they gain here, not just in programing skills, but through the problem-solving fun-based activities, they would become much more prepared to fit into the highly demanding tech market space; because I know they do not get this type of training in the regular schools and universities, from my experience it is not just Nigeria, this age group is usually not targeted”.

Marcikic also stated that the management of the school was aware that not every parent can afford the fees and therefore, partnered with non-governmental organisations to also provide digital literacy for the less privileged.

She said; “Not everybody can afford this type of education and come directly to our schools, but through NGOs, we think that the kids and underprivileged kids can learn digital literacy. Nigeria is starting to be very popular, there are no country boundaries. We have some of these kids that can not go to proper schools but if we can in the future maybe find proper partners we are willing to give this kind of education to many broader students.”

The manager also announced that the launching of the school in Nigeria provides investment opportunities for small businesses, which also offers chances of making high returns through franchise.

“There is a master franchise and there is also an opportunity for us, as you can see, the school is here to sell the franchise to other single units. So we are also searching for our partners because this one is for small-sized businesses. After all, we do not have too many staff, it is not a big investment, so it is also an investment opportunity for small businesses, the returns of the investment is very fast and then we give them know-how from the marketing training. They get the proper training in our franchise,” says Marcikic.

She said Logiscool, which is in over 110 countries and has more than 110,000 students under its tutelage, started as an idea from the owners to search for after school essence in a bid to create digital literate people armed with algorithmic thinking and creativity.

“This was done to bridge the gap between what schools are producing and what knowledge that shapes the marketplace”, she added.