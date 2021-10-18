The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and IDPs (NCFRMI) will partner wit the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) on the digital literacy training of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Mrs Imaan Ibrahim, the Federal Commissioner of NCFRMI said this in a statement issued by Mrs Hadiza Umar, Head Cooperate Affairs and External Relations of NITDA on Monday.

She spoke when she visited the Director-General of NITDA, Mr Kashifu Inuwain Abuja.

Ibrahim, who noted that more than four million Nigerians were internally displaced, said the number was doubling up at an alarming rate.

Ibrahim said the IDPs needed support in training, technical knowledge and tools to promote digital inclusion and national development.

The commissioner also said that apart from insecurity, natural disaster like flooding had contributed to the increase in number of IDPs.

“We are happy that NITDA is moving to train our teaming youths at the IDP camps and persons of concern.

“The training will contribute to the diversification of the economy that will enable the elevation of 100 million people out of poverty in 10 years as projected by President Muhammadu Buhari,” she said.

In his response, Inuwa said the agency was putting measures in place to train about 10,000 IDPs on digital literacy.

He explained that the training was to enable seamless reintegration of citizens who were displaced from their homes as a result of insecurity.

Inuwa also said that digital literacy was part of the implementation measures of the agency’s Strategic RoadMap and Action Plan (SRAP 2021-2024), which was inaugurated to enable a fast-growing digital economy for the country and citizens.

“Education being an important identifiable tool of elevating from poverty in the present administration has been actively employed by NITDA positively.

“Employing digital literacy and skills strategy, one of the seven pillars of NITDA SRAP is in line with the implementation of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS).

Which promotes the use of digital technology to expand and diversify Nigeria’s economy.

“Following a methodological approach, it is necessary to achieve a smart initiative, a combination of capable people, due process and deployment of adequate technology,” he said.

He added that NITDA had continuously engaged in several trainings across the six geo-political zones of the country, with the use of different platforms like virtual trainings, online platforms, and physical trainings.

Inuwa said the agency would support NCFRMI with working tools and conduct IT trainings for its staff.

According to him, NITDA will set up a Digital Transformation Technical Working Group (DTTWG) comprising of members from both organisations to enable the execution of identified aspects for partnership. (NAN)

