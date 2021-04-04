By Chinenye Anuforo, Lagos

The President and Chairman of the Council of Computer Professionals (Registration Council of Nigeria), Professor Charles Uwadia, has disclosed that digital technologies have proven to be efficient in sustaining social and economic developments.

According to him, during the COVID-19 pandemic, digital technologies played an indispensable role in sustaining social and economic activities. He said though challenges and risks also emerged in the course of embracing various digital innovations but its applicability were proven to be efficient.

Uwadia, who spoke at a virtual press conference, to unveil activities lined up for the forthcoming 2020 IT Professionals’ Assembly, with the theme, “Harnessing Digital Technologies for Social and Economic Recovery”, said the assembly which is the 15th edition in the series will hold virtually and physically with each attendee observing strictly to all the government COVID-19 pandemic protocols.

He said the group will draw from the global, regional, and national experiences and highlight the opportunities and challenges of building more innovations that can drive the Nigeria economy.

‘We envisage that in the years to come, Nigeria shall be a nation that has fully harnessed the potential of technological innovation to grow our economy and uplift ourpeoplee,’ he said.

Dr Ifueko Omoigui Okauru, Managing Partner, Compliance Professionals Plc and former Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), are to speak at the IT Assembly which is an exclusive networking event for senior Information Technology decision-makers, IT consultants, IT entrepreneurs, IT Startups, IT practitioners, teachers and IT Systems administrators.

Uwadia further stated that the Assembly was also a platform for some of the industry’s most innovative technology distribution and service providers to showcase their products and services and for participants to appreciate the emerging technologies, trends, and risks that are associated with transforming the various industries using IT.

He noted that the IT Assembly would be preceded by the induction of about 300 new members into the profession.

He warned that it was illegal to engage in computing and professional practice without registration with CPN and possession of a current valid license, saying the Council would continue to deliver on its control and regulatory mandate of ensuring that quacks have no business in the IT profession.

The Computer Professionals (Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN) was established through Act No 49 of 1993. The Act was passed into law on the 10th of June and gazetted on the 9th of August that year. It is a corporate entity that is charged with the regulation, control and supervision of the computing profession and practice in Nigeria in line with Section 1 (2) of the Act.