By Chinenye Anuforo and Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The president and chairman of the Council of Computer Professionals (Registration Council of Nigeria), Professor Charles Uwadia, has disclosed that digital technologies have proven to be efficient in sustaining social and economic development.

According to him, during the COVID-19 pandemic, digital technologies played an indispensable role in sustaining social and economic activities. He said though challenges and risks also emerged in the course of embracing various digital innovations, their applicability was proven to be efficient.

Uwadia spoke at a virtual press conference to unveil activities lined up for the forthcoming 2020 IT Professionals’ Assembly, with the theme “Harnessing Digital Technologies for Social and Economic Recovery.” He said the assembly, which is the 15th edition in the series, will hold virtually and physically with each attendee observing strictly all the government COVID-19 pandemic protocols.

He said the group would draw from the global, regional and national experiences and highlight the opportunities and challenges of building more innovations to drive the Nigerian economy.

“We envisage that, in the years to come, Nigeria shall be a nation that has fully harnessed the potential of technological innovation to grow our economy and uplift our people”, he said.

Dr. Ifueko Omoigui Okauru, managing partner, Compliance Professionals Plc, and former chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), is to speak at the IT Assembly, an exclusive networking event for senior IT decision-makers, consultants, entrepreneurs, startups, practitioners, teachers and IT systems administrators.

Uwadia further stated that the assembly was a platform for some of the industry’s most innovative technology distribution and service providers to showcase their products and services and for participants to appreciate the emerging technologies, trends and risks associated with transforming various industries using IT. He added that it would be preceded by the induction of about 300 new members into the profession.