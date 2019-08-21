The executive vice chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has identified digital technology remains a strategic priority for every business.

According to Danbatta, who stated this in Lagos during the fourth edition of the Nigeria Innovation Summit held in Lagos, the Accenture Technology Vision 2019 survey of more than 6,600 business and information technology (IT) executives, 94 per cent of respondents, said the pace of technology innovation in their organisations had either accelerated or significantly accelerated over the past three years.

The survey identifies five technology trends that will shape business over the next three year and innovation stands out as a key pillar that will drive economic growth and development in any country.

The EVC, represented by the director of research and development, NCC, Mr. Ephraim Nwokenneya, explained that given their collective prioritisation of digital technology, every company or organisation will eventually converge on the same turning point—one where digital-era technology, which began as a differentiating advantage, is something expected from every business.

“In other words, the digital playing field will eventually even out and what will be paramount will be the innovative ways by which new and emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), augmented reality, robotics, Cloud computing, Big data, Over-the-Top (OTT), Block-chain technology, advanced security systems and etc. are deployed by companies looking for the next competitive edge to drive innovative products and services for the consumers.”

He stated that, this has become important as companies already face a new level of expectations from consumers, employees and business partners. “Businesses have used the power of digitally-driven mass customization to sell two different options of a good or service, then 10 different options, then 100 different options. Companies’ success with this approach has fostered for them the illusion that they can meet any need, no matter how personal or custom”

However, he added that businesses will need to turn that illusion into reality if they want to meet rising expectations. “The coming era will be characterized by massive pressure as customers, employees and society make their demands known. But it will also provide tremendous opportunities for those companies that can deliver the appropriate experience at just the right time leveraging technology innovations.”